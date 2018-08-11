Anonymous donor bankrolls live jazz recording in Qualicum Beach

An audience member at one of TOSH’s Music on Sunday concerts in April liked the performance so much, he’s bankrolling the recording of a CD.

But rather than record in a studio, a special live recording concert will take place Aug. 13, with CDs of the concert, dubbed The French Collection, to go on sale later on with proceeds going to TOSH.

This is the first time TOSH is holding a live recording concert as best Ron Hadley (who runs the Music on Sunday program) can recall.

Hadley said the idea came about after an audience member (who Hadley said doesn’t want to disclose his name) at the April performance inquired about how a CD of the concert could be made. “What came of that desire on his part is this concert… this project,” said Hadley.

Rick Kilburn, who performed in the April concert on bass, was able to provide a budget, drawing on his history as a recording engineer and record producer, said Hadley.

Hadley came up with the idea of doing the recording live in concert, and the anonymous audience member is donating the cost, he said.

The live recording concert takes place Aug. 13 at TOSH (The Old School House Arts Centre, 122 Fern Rd. West, Qualicum Beach) starting at 7 p.m., featuring clarinetist Liam Hockley, Hadley on piano, Kilburn on bass and Buff Allen on drums.

The concert will feature a variety of jazz music from French musicians and composers, expats to France as well as some well-known songs inspired by France. Those include April in Paris by Vernon Duke, Sous le Ciel de Paris by Hubert Giraud and I Love Paris by Cole Porter. The concert will even include one of Hadley’s own pieces.

Tickets to the Aug. 13 performance are $15. For more info, contact TOSH at 250-752-6133.The resulting CD will later be sold for $20, with all proceeds going to TOSH.