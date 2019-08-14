Annual Paint Out returns to the Alberni Valley

The seventh annual Alberni Valley Paint Out will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The annual Paint Out is returning to Port Alberni.

The seventh annual Alberni Valley Paint Out will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the support of DRAW Gallery in conjunction with the International Plein Air Painters’ (IPAP) 17th Great Worldwide Paint Out.

On Saturday, artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park at various locations. On Sunday, artists will take on Harbour Quay.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, there will be an exhibit of the weekend’s work and a reception at the Starboard Grill. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists.

The annual Paint Out is free and everyone is invited. Contact Astrid Johnston at 250-724-2056 or art@drawgallery.com for more info or if you would like to participate.

In the meantime, the Endless Summer Group Exhibit is on display at DRAW Gallery until Aug. 30. This is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists , including Doug Blackwell (aka Sockeye King), Cynthia Bonesky, Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, GerArt, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson and Nancy Wilson .

The gallery is located at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Avenue and is open Tuesday to Friday, 12-5 p.m. or by appointment. Visit www.drawgallery.com.