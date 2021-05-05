Angela Andersen wins best in show at Cowichan Valley Fine Arts Show

Angela Andersen won best in show for her work Ghost at the Cowichan Valley Fine Arts Show for 2021. (Screenshot)

The winners in the Cowichan Valley Arts Council Fine Arts Show have been chosen.

A jury of three picked 16 award winners, which were announced during the virtual opening ceremony for the 51st Fine Arts Show, which runs at the Portals Gallery in Duncan until May 22. The gallery is located at the Cowichan Community Centre. You can also view the exhibit online at cowichanvalleyartscouncil.ca.

“Once again, these awards indicate the depth of talent of artists living in the Cowichan Valley and surrounding communities, some with national reputations,” said CVAC President Janet Magdanz. “And the show is welcoming to emerging young artists as well as longtime veterans.”

Best in show went to Angela Andersen for her work, Ghost. Anderson teaches art at Queen Margaret’s School. Awards of Excellence went to John Robertson for “C” Cruise; Rory MacDonald for Cherry Point; Jean Aten for Oldtimer-Haida; Wilma Millette for Un-housed; and Pauline Dueck for Curvaceous.

Honourable Mentions went to Peter Spohn for Khenipsen Estuary in the Fall; Loretta Paoli for She walks Between: Gea; Sheila Karrow for Still Life of Corn; Angela Carlson for Flight; Larry Stuart for Creation; Paul McCuish for Cabinet on Stand in Maple and Beech; Kaye Smillie for 39 Days of July; Brenda Isaak Takao for Blush; Tony Mochizuki for Uni 2021; and Philip Backwell for Harmonious Reflections.

There is still one award yet to be decided: the People’s Choice Award. The public can vote online and in person.

In all there are 113 works for people to view and buy, ranging from painting and photography to sculpture and woodwork.

In-person hours are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m.

This Mother’s Day weekend don’t miss the demonstration on Saturday, May 8 from 1-3 p.m. call A Tisket A Tasket, with local weaver Alison Irwin.

Cowichan Valley Citizen