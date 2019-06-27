Anela Kahiamoe will be the featured performer at the next First Tuesday Fundraiser, at the Mex Pub Tuesday, July 2.

Anela plays for L’Arche Comox Valley at next First Tuesday Fundraiser

Anela will be performing for L’Arche Comox Valley.

L’Arche Comox Valley is located in Courtenay, and is part of L’Arche International, a world-wide confederation of communities for adults with developmental disability.

L’Arche communities are known for their unique community ethos that celebrates the gifts of all individuals, and includes people of all ages, with and without disability.

In the Comox Valley, L’Arche CV runs Jubilee House, a home for four adults with disabilities, and assistants who live with them in a family-like arrangement. L’Arche owns and manages the Vanier Suites, six units of affordable housing for adults with disability. L’Arche CV also operates an Outreach Centre that offers day-time programming options for adults with developmental disabilities, and also isolated seniors.”

Anela Kahiamoe, originally from Hawaii, is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who performs regularly around the Comox Valley.

His styles include jazz, rock, country, blues, and reggae with a Hawaiian flavour Anela has been a professional musician since the age of 17, and has appeared at Vancouver Island Musicfest as both a solo artist and with Sue Medley and the Backroad Band. His latest CD, Through the Years, is a solo compilation of songs recorded over the past 20 years. Anela’s music brings a tropical feel-good vibe, so sit back, relax hang loose and enjoy the ride. Show starts at 7:30 with an opening set by hosts, Coast to Coast. Admittance by donation.

Food donations also accepted for the Comox Valley Food Bank.

