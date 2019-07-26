Andy Hillhouse next up in Twilight Concert Series

Next concert is Wednesday, July 31 at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission

Musician Andy Hillhouse takes to the stage of the Twilight Concert Series on Wednesday, July 31 at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission.

The Twilight Concert Series takes a break tonight (Friday) to make way for the kickoff of the Mission Folk Music Festival.

The MFMF, one of Mission’s longest running festivals, takes place at the Fraser River Heritage Park and runs until Sunday evening.

The festival continues the tradition of a “pay what you can” on Friday evening. Visit the festival website missionfolkmusicfestival.ca for more information.

The Twilight Concert Series picks up again on Wednesday, July 31 with Andy Hillhouse, the founder of the Celtic funk band Mad Pudding.

Hillhouse has had a varied career for the last 30 years as a musician, academic and now director of Harrison Festival of the Arts.

His musical passion is traditional Irish and Canadian music, and he will be performing songs from his first solo album, Passages.

The Twilight concerts continue every Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. until Aug.30.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.