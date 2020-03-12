An evening of Celtic music and song with Terry Boyle

On Thursday, March 12, Terry Boyle presents an evening of Celtic music, song and story at Arts Council of Ladysmith and District’s temporary gallery, Davis Road School on Parkhill Terrace. This is the third year for what is becoming a much- anticipated annual event. Both previous years performances have sold out.

Terry Boyle from Dublin, is a 15 year resident of Ladysmith and has left a career in teaching to pursue his musical interests. He has made numerous appearances on TV and radio, both in Canada and in his native Ireland, as well as touring extensively in Europe and performing in USA for five years. He wrote “Ladysmith-Jewel of the Island” as Ladysmith’s centennial song in 2004. He released his latest CD of original songs, “Life’s Too Short”, in November 2018.

Boyle is joined by guest performer five-time American Fiddle Champion and Juno Award winner, Ivonne Hernandez from Victoria, who will showcase her amazing talents, both as a master of jigs and reels and as a great addition to the songs. Ivonne has played and toured with Alan Jackson, Gloria Estefan, Jann Arden, Steve Winwood and many others.

It promises to be a great night of music and fun. “Last year we had the audience handing up many requests, most of which we were able to perform, and it was amazing to hear so many people singing their head off all evening,’ said Boyle.

“The venue can be a perfect blending of multi-media and performing art. The audience will be surrounded by works of many local artists, and people who have not yet visited the gallery have a chance to check it out.”

Tickets $20, can be purchased from Salamander Books, First Avenue, (250-245-4726) or at the door.

