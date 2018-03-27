America’s Got Talent winners bring show to the Farquhar Auditorium

UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium will be going to the dogs next month.

The Olate Dogs, which captured the $1 million prize for winning Season 7 of America’s Got Talent, bring an all-new live theatrical show to the Farquhar Sunday, April 8.

The 2 p.m. matinee performance will include the jumping rope routine that made them famous along with a doggy fashion show and classic comedy routine.

These sweet, funny talented dogs and their entertaining owners have been capturing hearts across the world ever since patriarch Richard Olate developed his act on the streets of his native Chile. Growing up in poverty, Olate began rescuing stray dogs from the street and training them to be part of his amateur show. A third-generation circus performer who has been in the spotlight since the age of 12, Olate’s dream came true when he started his own dog variety show with his family performing hundreds of dates on national tours. While on tour, the family spends much of their time supporting dog rescues and animal shelters, bringing awareness to the need for families to rescue and adopt stray dogs and pets.

Tickets are $38 for adults, $28 for students 13 and up and $18 for children under 12. Tickets are available at the University Ticket Centre at 250-721-8480, ticket@uvic.ca or online at tickets.uvic.ca.

For more information, visit www.uvic.ca/auditorium or www.olatedogs.com.