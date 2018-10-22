Amazing artist JW-Jones brings his act to the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton

Live act by a master bluesman something to see and hear

JW-Jones is at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton Saturday, Oct. 27 for a show that’s sure to be a big hit with the audience. (Photo submitted)

Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton continues to bring in quality musicians every weekend on a regular basis.

“We are delighted to have so many unbelievably talented musicians playing our stage,” noted Patricia Berry, owner of Berry Music Co., who books the acts at the pub.

“One such man is JW-Jones on Oct. 27, to be joined by the fantastic Mike and Carson Mallon. Keep an eye on our stage, we will be spicing it up with lots of variety for everyone to savour.”

Landing Jones to play a gig is a huge coup for the pub. No one plays the blues quite like him.

Tickets for Saturday’s performance at 8 p.m. are $25, available at TicketLeap.com or by calling the pub at 250-324-2245.

Jones’ appearance is part of a CD release tour for his 10th album, Live.

The Canadian singer/guitarist from Ottawa is known for his high-energy shows. He’s a Billboard Top 10 blues artists, multi-award winner and JUNO nominee.

“I cranked up my overdrive in concert one night for fun, and it opened up this new world of ideas for me,” he noted in a press release. “I felt a new sense of freedom.”

That sense of freedom resonates through Live, a collection of 11 previously-unreleased songs recorded over two nights at a Gatineau, Quebec theatre by producer Zach Allen.

“This album is a big departure for me,” Jones explained. “Especially on songs like ‘I Don’t Believe A Word You Say’ and ‘Moanin’ at Midnight’, both of those songs clock in at over six minutes and I’m playing that overdriven guitar in a way I’ve literally never played on record before.”

When he first started out, Jones studied old blues records and wanted to be accepted by his heroes. Live highlights his continuing appreciation of modern blues music.

Patrons at Osborne Bay Pub can expect a lot more of these specialists and amazing performers in the weeks and months ahead.

“The pleasure that music brings to our lives is definitely something to be celebrated,” Berry added. “Through all experiences, music is close by, to help comfort and soothe, or excite and delight.

“Musicians are the masters that make this magic happen. When we enjoy the profound experience of live music, it enriches our soul. We can be transported to any place we dream, shake off the days worries, and lighten our hearts.”