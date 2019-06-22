Amadeus Quintet offers ‘an hour of Mozart’ during The 39 Days of July

Talented local quintet takes to the Charles Hoey Stage for a special show

Members of the Amadeus Quintet are ready to join the fun at the 39 Days of July. (Submitted)

The 39 Days of July are not all about young performers or rock or blues bands. There’s plenty more to enjoy!

There are days devoted to gospel music, afternoons that showcase the various cultures of the Valley and even more.

This summer, on Sunday, July 14, at 3 p.m. on the Charles Hoey stage The Amadeus Quintet will be performing 50 minutes of Mozart.

Yes, Mozart. C’mon out and tune in to your inner 18th century self.

The concert will consist of Mozart’s ‘Piano and Wind Quintet’ and excerpts from Mozart’s ‘Horn and Clarinet Concertos’ and ‘Bassoon Sonata’.

The Amadeus Quintet members are: Yvonne Gillespie, piano, Margaret St Cyr, horn, Colin Mailer, oboe, Joanna Felton, bassoon, and Annick Richardson, clarinet.

We think you’ll agree, there’s quality all over that group.

“We think our classical music will be a nice addition to the 39 Days of July series and are hoping people will come down to the Charles Hoey Stage on the 14th and enjoy an hour of Mozart,” says St. Cyr.