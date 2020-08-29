Alternative rock band drops music video for latest single, ‘Get Down’

Allen Yang, Bronsen Rasmusse, Nick Svab of Fear the Wolves. (Fear the Wolves/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A hard rock trio that take inspiration from bands like Theory of a Deadman, Nickleback, Seether and Korn, have officially released a music video for their single “Get Down.”

Allen Yang, Nick Svab, and Bronsen Rasmussen make up the band that have been performing and recording since early 2019.

Svab is from Langley and said seeing the finished result of his band’s music video really made him realize how well the band had executed the goals they set out to do.

“We really took this up to the next level for us,” Svab said. “I think I can speak for the whole band by saying that this video really expresses how we perform! We’re all in high hopes that this song gets some traction in the catchy rock realm.”

While the video drops in the thick if the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when live performances have been completely cancelled, Svab said the band is keeping hope that performance opportunities will come again soon.

“We’re using this time to then focus on other aspects of the band, such as the release of our new single, merchandise and other business aspects,” he explained.

Svab said Fear the Wolves does have one booking coming up at the Railway in Vancouver on Sept. 18.

“It’s going to be one to remember,” he assured.

People can visit https://www.facebook.com/fearthewolvesband for more on the band.

