All is Calm concerts continue in Mission

The All is Calm concert series continues on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at noon as Knudson and Connaughton will perform at St. Andrew’s United / All Saints Anglican Church (33077 Second Avenue at James Street in Mission).

What can you expect this time?

These two self-described jokers are an accountant and trucker acoustic folk duo playing intricate fingerstyle guitar accompanied by percussive and slappity slappin’ double bass, tied together with smooth harmonies – original rootsy, bluesy, songs about life and loneliness in the Fraser Valley.

Bring your lunch, enjoy tea and coffee and prepare for a new and interesting perspective on traditional music.