All-ages punk show in Coombs to support skate, surf, snow culture

Jerret Vanstone and Rachel Aube are on a mission in the mid-Island: to provide kids and anyone in need with an outlet for their energy and creativity.

The two run Pacific Board Culture Society, a relatively new organization based out of Qualicum Beach that supports skate, surf and snowboard culture on Vancouver Island.

“There seems to be a growing need in our youth right now with mental health and awareness. What I’ve found through my own experiences is that skateboarding, snowboarding and surfing really give you that ability, and a sense of community within that group, and it’s healing,” said Vanstone.

PBCS is throwing its first big fundraiser as a non-profit organization: an all-ages punk show at the Bradley Centre in Coombs on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The show will start off with an art auction from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. That part of the event is free and open to all.

At 7 p.m., doors open for the show and music starts at 8 p.m.

Five Vancouver Island bands will grace the Bradley Centre: Scocolag, 24 Hour Church of Beer, Lost in the Revolution, Behaviours and TV Dead.

The show is open to all ages.

Tickets go for $10 apiece, and all funds raised go to support PBCS’s mission: providing the stoke by distributing skate, surf and snow gear to those in need, encouraging kids to get outside and promoting arts and culture in the community.

Vanstone grew up in Qualicum Beach and has been skateboarding for most of his life. As the father of two 14-year-old boys, he sees firsthand how today’s youth are spending more and more time indoors, behind screens.

“When I was their age, we ruled Qualicum! There had to have been like 20 or 30 kids that skated. It was probably the best time in my life – and we’re still all friends. But today’s generation… is just not getting those opportunities to build those memories and life skills,” said Vanstone.

Vanstone says that the combination of social interaction and ability to persevere through learning tough new skills that comes alongside board culture sets kids up with skills for a lifetime.

“The struggles that you go through to learn how to do tricks will kind of carry through your entire life. No matter how hard it feels, you know you can get it. I’ve found that it’s always been a very positive thing,” said Vanstone.

“I just see that the kids today, they don’t have that. With the social media and the video games and stuff like that, they don’t hang out anymore.

“They just go online and talk to each other. So they’re not getting any face to face interaction which is causing social anxiety in their lives.”

Tickets are available online at www.pacificboardculture.com, or in person at Heavy D’s Barbershop, Alternative Groove, Wanderlust Tattoo Company, Parksville Tattoo, Wabi Sabi Surf Shop and The Vault Cafe.