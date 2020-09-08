Alex Cuba to hit the ‘Still Running’ stage

One of Canada’s most celebrated Latin artists is making his way to Agassiz.

The Harrison Festival Society has been on a roll with COVID-safe live events with yet another sold-out concert. He’s set to take the stage at Holberg Farm for two shows on September 12, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Forty tickets per show were available.

Concert attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols as well as to record their contact information with concert staff for contact tracing purposes in the event of an outbreak.

Alex Cuba, born Alexis Puentes, was born in Artemisa Cuba. Music is practically in his DNA as he joined his father’s 24-guitarist group at a young age. He studied the electric and upright bass and began touring across Cuba, and soon, beyond. He relocated to Canada in 1999 and recorded his first solo album Humo de Tobaco, which earned him a JUNO Award in 2006 for World Music Album of the Year. He won another JUNO in the same category in 2008 for Agua Del Pozo.

Among his litany of accomplishments as an artist, Cuba has also earned Latin Grammy as Best New Artist in 2010 in addition to a Best Male Pop Vocal Album nomination. His latest album is called Sublime, marking his seventh project. This album features six duets with some of Latin America’s most celebrated and cutting-edge songwriters.

The Alex Cuba concert will not be filmed.

In addition to live events, the Festival Society has enlisted the help of a number of artists from around the world – some of which have graced the Agassiz-Harrison stage before – for a three-video online concert series called ‘Still Running Online.’ The series recently concluded with its third video, entitled ‘Uprooted,’ which featured Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc of Vishtèn, Steve Dawson and Fats Kaplin and Blick Bassy.

COVID-safe live events have been a hit and in especially high demand with the cancellation of the legendary Harrison Festival of the Arts. Live events featured three-time JUNO nominee Jill Barber, children’s icon Will’s Jam and famous folk trio Bentall Taylor Ulrich.

The Festival Society teased more event to come, but details for the weeks and months ahead are not yet finalized.

For the latest information about this and another upcoming events, visit harrisonfestival.com.

