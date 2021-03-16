Aldergrove’s Infinity Cheer Elite members win at virtual provincial championships

Meena Goundrey, Kaitlynn Rivney, and Gigi Reimer all placed first in their levels

Infinity Cheer Elite members performing a routine in person before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove-based Infinity Cheer Elite had five teams competing at the virtual BC Provincial Championships this past weekend – bringing home five top three finishes overall.

Meena Goundrey brought home first place in her level 2 individual routine.

Kaitlynn Rivney and Gigi Reimer brought home first place in their level 2 due routine.

Co-founder Alanna McMillan said the athletes of have shown such passion and determination to keep doing what they love week after week.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone with restrictions repeatedly changing. We have been overcoming new challenges in our sport both on and off the mat,” McMillan said.

The cheer squad have gone from competing a two minute and 30 second routine filled with high intensity stunting, building pyramids, synchronized tumbling and dance to staying 10 feet apart at all times and competing virtually through online classes.

“Our goal is to keep a positive and safe space for kids to develop their individual skills and build their confidence while learning the sport of cheer,” McMillan explained. “In our world of unknowns there is one constant, these kids love of cheer.”

Infinity Cheer Elite began in 2017 when McMillan opened the program with cheerleading coach and longtime friend Katie Vleeming for competitive and recreational athletes.

People can find out more at www.infinitycheerelite.ca.

“We couldn’t be more proud of how hard the girls have been working,” McMillan added.

