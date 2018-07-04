Alberni group art exhibit shows the gift of creativity

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is a favorite: Silk & Stitch 2. This dynamic group of ladies shares a love of art and the gift of creativity. Artists include – Carol Leger, Janet Finch, Bev Smith, Susan Shead, Elizabeth Yuen, Lisa Urlacher, Cynthia Bonesky, Cheryl Frehlich and Giselle Brewster.

This exhibit runs from July 5 – Aug. 24. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, July 7 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet these talented ladies and share in some refreshments.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Our first summer Tea on the Terrace takes place next week, Thursday, July 5, and tickets are still available to see a very talented young musician. Morgan Schoen is a 15-year-old indie-alternative-pop singer and multi-instrumentalist and is sure to please.

Join us for an afternoon in the garden, where you will be treated to wonderful music, scrumptious strawberry short cake and a chance to catch up with friends. Tickets are only $15 at the Rollin Art Centre. Or book all 8 summer teas so you don’t miss any of our amazing musical line-up!

SUMMER ART CAMPS

The next summer art program begins Tuesday, July 10 with Sculpting Skyways – Build up! Build small! Build sideways! The possibilities are endless in this three-day workshop that explores the various mediums and techniques applied to sculpture (that means 3-D).

Join us for a fun week of creativity, friends and more. Space is still available for ages 7-9 (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) and 10-12 year olds (1-3:30 p.m.). Call 250-724-3412 to register.

WRITING WORKSHOPS

Join us for the first in a series of six writing workshops beginning Monday, July 9 with The Writers Mission: how to write purposefully.

Workshops are $15 for youths ages 10-12 (10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) and youths ages 13-15+ (1 – 3:30 p.m.).Call to register today, 250-724-3412. Drop ins are allowed.

GARDEN CONCERT

Transport back to the ’50s and ’60s, with local musicians singing your favorite Rock’in and Roll’in music along with a show ‘n shine. Bring a blanket, or grab a table and enjoy an afternoon of music. All funds will go towards future events and programming at the Rollin Art Centre.

Admission is by donation (minimum $5.00). Hotdogs, chili, popcorn and water will be available. Join us Sunday, July 15 from 12-5 p.m. on the terrace and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre .

CLEAN-OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts. This is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors ands bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wednesday, Jul 4, 7 p.m. (doors 6), Own the Stage – Amateur Musicians Perform Country/Bluegrass/Folk

Thursday, Jul 5, 7 p.m. (doors 6), Australia’s Saritah – conscious roots/reggae

Friday, Jul 6, 8 p.m. (doors 7), Dance – El Grupo Cubano – Brisas del Palmar – direct from Santiago de Cuba

Saturday, Jul 7, 8 p.m. (doors 7), “DUBLIN2” with Martin Nolan + Terry Boyle

Sunday, Jul 8, 7 p.m. (doors 6), John Pippus Solo/Acoustic – folk/roots & blues

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.