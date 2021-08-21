After months with no live shows, first concert of 2021 comes to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra is hosting fundraiser concert Jesu Meine Freude on Sept. 4 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (CSO file)

Two musical ensembles will be coming together for a fundraiser concert to usher in the return of live performances to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Members of the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Baroque Ensemble and Belle Voci a cappella ensemble will perform Jesu Meine Freude by J.S. Bach as part of a by-donation fundraiser concert for the CSO on Sept. 4.

It is the first show to hit the Chilliwack Cultural Centre stage this year.

“We enjoy making music together and being able to sing and play such gorgeous music is such an honour and thrill for us. We are so excited to get back to sharing our love of music with patrons,” said CSO music director and conductor Paula DeWit. “We have assembled a baroque ensemble to enjoy with an intimate presentation of Jesu Meine Freude by the great J.S. Bach. It is one of my absolute favourite pieces. Joining them will be our vocal ensemble, Belle Voci who will also sing a few lovely pieces to delight your ears.”

Performing an intimate rendition of Jesu Meine Freude, the ensemble will also sing a selection of music such as Pearsall’s beautiful Lay a Garland and the dazzling Agnus Dei from Missa Papae.

“With admission by donation, all proceeds will go directly towards the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra, supporting this incredible local group of musical artists after a trying year,” the centre stated in a press release.

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra stayed connected with the community throughout the pandemic by releasing a handful of online videos.

The show is presented by the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society.

Bach’s Jesu Meine Freude, performed by members of the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Baroque Ensemble and Belle Voci, is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Sept. 4 for two performances – one at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are by donation, and registration is required. For more information, and to register, contact the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

