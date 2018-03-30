After 10 years, Green Wednesday finale is April 18

The non-profit Green Ideas Network, in collaboration with the Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s School of Horticulture, is announcing its 10th Anniversary Special Green Wednesday on Wednesday, April 18.

In a press release, the organizers said it is “with mixed emotions” that they have decided to retire from the Green Wednesdays monthly series after a decade of educating and bringing awareness to viewers via the media of film about topics such as climate change, sustainability, agriculture, energy, pollution, conservation, consumerism and food.

“Since its beginnings, Green Wednesdays has explored issues pertaining to the ecological impacts of human choice on our lives, and those of generations to come. Past patrons have been inspired to start the Langley Farmer’s Market, initiate food gardens in their children’s schools and work with local councils to reduce water waste. Participants have been encouraged to share and explore ideas with their community on how we can create a more just and sustainable planet for all living species,” said Betty Cunnin, KPU horticulture instructor and faculty support for Green Wednesdays.

The finale screening of Plastic Paradise will take place in the Auditorium at the Langley campus, located at 20901 Langley Bypass.

The 10th Anniversary Special is open to the public and will include farewell speeches, refreshments and door prizes. Admission is by donation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film starts at 7 p.m. RSVP to betty.cunnin@kpu.ca.

