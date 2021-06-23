African-themed art returns in new South Surrey show

Ilona Scott-Barzen with one of her warm-hued, distinctive African-themed paintings. (Contributed photo)

South African-born artist Ilona Scott-Barzen is back with new canvases this Saturday (June 26) at Dude’s Coffee House, 12833 Crescent Road.

The South Surrey resident’s Mothers of Africa show – consisting of eight thematically-linked pieces – will be on display at the venue from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Scott-Barzen, known for colourful and vibrant acrylics depicting typically African figures as symbolic icons, held her last show at Dude’s in February and it was highly successful – resulting in all the pieces shown being sold.

New paintings show such traditional African scenes as grandmothers at work to help their community; female children helping their mothers with a multitude of domestic chores, mothers demonstrating to their daughters the traditional method of carrying items balanced on their heads.

Women are shown dressed in finery to ‘prospect for eligible bachelors’, receiving confirmation of their first pregancies, and also fulfilling a vital role as teachers.

Scott-Barzen will be present to discuss the works, but all Covid-19 protocols will be in force, with a maximum of 14 people allowed in the venue at any one time.

Peace Arch News