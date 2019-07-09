Aerialists to play free concert in Cumberland Thursday

Bring a blanket, a festival chair and a picnic, and head down to the second concert in the free Elevate Summer Concert Series right in the heart of Cumberland. The July 11 show features The Aerialists with special guests.

The show takes place at the Village Square, from 7-9:30 p.m.

In a world where hyphenated genres are becoming the norm, all kinds of monikers are available for a contemporary folk band – post-folk, trad-core, alt-roots. File under World, or file under Celtic? Aerialists fits best with the beautifully contradictory term prog-trad, melding their ferociously creative harmonic sensibilities with a deep love for folk traditions.

Featuring Scottish harpist Màiri Chaimbeul (Darol Anger, Brìghde Chaimbeul), and Canadian neo-folk innovators Adam Iredale-Gray (Fish & Bird) on guitar and Elise Boeur (Jenny Ritter) on fiddle, the transatlantic quintet draws from the wells of Nordic and Gaelic music, adding expansive textures and meticulously sculpted arrangements to create captivating, genre-defying new music.

The Elevate Summer Concert Series is a project of the Elevate Consortium with support and friendship from Cumberland Village Works, Riders Pizza, The Waverley Hotel, Relay Event Rentals and the Village of Cumberland.

Concerts run every Thursday until Aug. 15.

Upcoming concerts include July 18 – Porteau & Corwin Fox; July 25 – Luca Fugale & guests; Aug. 1 – Entagados & guests; Aug. 8 – Foxglove & guests; Aug. 15 – Coldwater Road & guests.

FMI – visit facebook.com/elevatethearts