Aerialists bring neo-folk to an intimate Campbell River venue

Aerialists are a neo-folk band who are excited to get back to live shows. Photo courtesy Tidemark Theatre

Live music is coming back to Campbell River.

Highway 19 Concerts and the Anchor Inn and Suites are announcing an in-person concert featuring Aerialists, a Juno-nominated neo-folk quintet on Saturday, July 10.

RELATED: Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre is more than ready for a post-COVID world

Aerialists formed when B.C. fiddlers Adam Iredale-Gray and Elise Boeur met Scottish harp player Mairi Chaimbeul while students at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Since they 2017 debut album Group Manoeuvre they have been accumulating awards and acclaim across Canada and beyond including a 2021 Canadian Folk Music Award for Pushing Boundaries, a 2021 Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Roots Artist of the Year, and a 2019 Juno nomination for Instrumental Album of the Year.

Their music balances their love of folk tradition with a desire to experiment with form. Their latest release, 2020’s “Dear Sienna” has been described in Folk Music UK as a “dazzling display of stellar musicianship” and praised by Spill Magazine for its “gorgeous interludes, fierce hand biting rock riffs.”

Most recent is their new single “Breaking Point,” a collaboration with Swedish group Långbacka/Bådagård.

Tickets are $60 and include dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7:15. Tickets are limited, and a COVID-19 safety plan will be in place, including a maximum 50-person capacity and masks worn when not seated at your table.

Tickets are available at https://tidemarktheatre.com/event/aerialists/.

RELATED: Krystle Dos Santos brings More Than Motown to Tidemark Theatre

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror