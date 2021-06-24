A&E column: Podcast, poster contest winner, art on display

A taste of what's going on in the Cowichan Valley

If you like to hear people talk books, the new Vancouver Island Regional Library free podcast Meet Me in the Stacks, billed as “a podcast for bookish people” might just be your summer go-to.

There are four episodes of the podcast already recorded so far, and topics range from interviews with authors, academics and people in the book business to recurring segments and hidden gem reading recommendations.

“One of the most exciting things about being part of Meet Me in the Stacks is the freedom a podcast affords us to take deep dives into subjects that inform, entertain, and enlighten,” says Darby Love, VIRL librarian and Meet Me in the Stacks co-creator. “You don’t have to be an avid reader to find enjoyment in our show, but of course, if you are, you definitely don’t want to miss an episode. All of us at Meet Me in the Stacks are so excited to produce this show for everyone. We’re having so much fun!”

The podcast is hosted by three librarians, Darby Love out of Nanaimo North, Casey Stepaniuk out of Nanaimo Harbourfront, and Nathan McKay out of Qualicum Beach.

The most recent episode has Darby speaking with Eden Robinson, author of the Trickster Trilogy.

Episodes are available to download for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Tune In. They can also be streamed any time at virl.bc.ca/meet-me-in-the-stacks. While there is no set release schedule, the team plans to produce 10 to 12 episodes per season.

More information about MMITS, the people behind it, and how you can get in touch with them is available at virl.bc.ca/meet-me-in-the-stacks.

•••

Emily Ann Aylward of Duncan Christian School won first place nationally for the poster she created for the Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poster and literary contest.

Her award came in the Black and White Poster category.

“Each year schools are encouraged to have their students enter the poster/literary contest at the local level (first, second and third place winners receive a cash prize at each level),” explained the Legion’s Susan de Bree in a press release.

“First place winners then move onto zone level; from there first place winners move onto provincial level. From provincial level to national level, which has many entries of excellent calibre. So, it is a great honour to win first at this level.”

Any students interested in entering next year’s contest should check out www.legion.ca/communities-youth/youth-education/remembrance-contests. For further information on how to submit an entry contact de Bree at rcl53membership@outlook.com

•••

A new month means new window displays at Imagine That! gallery in downtown Duncan.

Catch painter Michael Dean’s “Island Perspectives” in one window from June 25 through July 30.

Born in England, Dean began painting in the 1960s. After moving to Canada in 1972 he “continued his passion, inspired by local beauty and the marine life around Vancouver Island. His main interests have been working coastal vessels, historical coastal scenes and, most recently, the forest and beach scenes of Vancouver Island.”

In the other window enjoy the photography of Richard K. Schick.

“Since 1970, Richard has had a love affair with photography, taking thousands of shots, some of which have appeared in magazines, books, brochures, posters, and book covers,” reads a press release for the display.

“He was recently inspired by visits to the Raptor Centre on Herd Road, a place dedicated to developing an understanding of the critical role that birds of prey play in maintaining the delicate ecological balance of our planet.

“During flying demonstrations and intimate encounter sessions he had rare opportunities to be very close to these beautiful creatures. Drawn to their magnificence and power, he sought to capture their spirit through their eyes.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Michael Dean displays his “Island Perspectives” in the window at Imagine That! gallery in downtown Duncan through July, 2021. (Submitted)

Richard K. Schick gets viewers up close and personal with raptors in his display window at Imagine That! gallery in downtown Duncan through July, 2021. (Submitted)