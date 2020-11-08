A&E column: Fundraising auction and classical annual meeting

A taste of what's happening in the arts and entertainment in the Cowichan Valley

There are many beautiful items to bid on in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s online auction to raise funds for youth programs. This limited edition print is one of the items you can bid on. (Submitted)

The COVID-19 pandemic has made many of the traditional fundraisers that non-profit and charity groups counted on to fund programs and pay the bills impossible this year.

The new name of the game for fundraising seems to be online auctions to keep funds rolling in for important causes.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Cowichan Valley branch dropped us a note last week about their online auction, taking bids now.

“Every night in the Cowichan Valley the experience of homelessness is a reality for many youth — whether they are couch-surfing, sleeping outdoors, or feeling unstable in their current situation,” a press release reads. “While shelter housing is available for adults at Warmland Shelter and the Women’s Shelter, there are currently no shelter services for youth under 19.

“The CMHA-Cowichan Valley Branch Youth Outreach Team sees many youth suffering from substance use, precarious housing and mental health issues. The Youth Outreach Team is there to meet them where they are, every step of the way. No matter what brings someone to our programs, they are always met with caring and welcoming staff eager to offer support in whatever form is needed.”

Like many organizations COVID-19 has put a crimp in their fundraising for Youth Outreach Programs, but undaunted they’ve set up what they are billing as a “pre-holiday” online silent auction to raise the much needed funds.

“We thank the local artists, businesses and service providers that have generously provided donations and encourage you to support them when doing your shopping this holiday season,” CMHA-CV says.

Find the auction at https://www.32auctions.com/CMHA-Auction-Youth2020

Chemainus Classical Concerts is inviting people to join them at their annual general meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, starting at 2 p.m. It will take place at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, 2858 Mill St., Chemainus, in the church hall.

Chemainus Classical Concerts brings live music to small audiences in an intimate setting.

“Please consider attending and becoming a member of our society, if you are not already,” a note from the society says. “We suggest that you put the membership fee of $5 inside an envelope, and print clearly on the outside your name, phone number, email and mailing address.”

“Your support has never been more important than now.”

Masks are mandatory to attend the meeting. Seating will be arranged at a safe physical distance. A sign-in sheet will be kept for contact tracing purposes. Hand sanitizer will be available on-site and bathrooms will be sanitized.

Cowichan Valley Citizen