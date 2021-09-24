A&E column: Art, music and inspiration in Cowichan

A look at what's coming up in arts, entertainment and culture in the Cowichan Valley

Kele Fleming is headed to the Duncan Showroom on Oct. 2, 2021. (Submitted photo)

On Tuesday, Sept. 28 the Cowichan Valley Arts Council is hosting the opening of a new art show at their gallery in the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan.

The show, “Surrounded by Water”, features work from selected artists from Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

The show and sale runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 28. Regular gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

•••

Victoria folk-pop singer/songwriter Kele Fleming is headed back to the Cowichan Valley on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Fleming will be performing at the Duncan Showroom, with music from her newest album The Song I’ll Write For My Whole Life, which has spawned five singles that have seen airplay on folk/roots radio in Canada.

Her most recent single is ‘Vanishing of Bees’, released for UN World Bee Day, in support of the David Suzuki Foundation’s Butterflyway project protecting key pollinator habitats, a press release said.

•••

The Salt Spring National Art Prize Exhibition is coming to Mahon Hall on Salt Spring Island, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25.

According to a press release for the exhibition, “The intent of SSNAP is to advance public appreciation of Canadian visual art and encourage artists whose practice demonstrates originality, quality, integrity and creativity — resulting in significant work with visual impact and depth of meaning.”

A national jury of four selected 52 finalists based on 2,756 artworks submitted by Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada, the release revealed. The names of the artists were anonymous to the jurors.

Finalists may be selected to win one of 10 awards totalling $41,000 — six selected by jurors and four selected by public vote.

People also have the chance to view the finalists’ works online at https://saltspringartprize.ca/, beginning Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. Those who view the works online can also vote for the People’s Choice Awards.

•••

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is going virtual for 2021, and invites people to join in on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m.

The run is about “bringing hope to Duncan residents affected by breast cancer,” says a press release for the fundraiser.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the run.

“While we celebrate this incredible milestone and look back on three decades of progress, there is still so much work to be done,” said the press release. “Every day, an estimated 75 Canadians are diagnosed with breast cancer. Now more than ever, Canadians affected by breast cancer need our support.”

Participants will do the run where they choose, but can view the live-streamed opening ceremonies which will feature a run warm-up, performances by Canadian artists and stories from those living with breast cancer.

Register for or donate to the Run for the Cure at cibcrunforthecure.com

Cowichan Valley Citizen