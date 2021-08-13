A&E column: Art exhibit celebrates forests; garden concert in Honeymoon Bay; Symphony trio headed to Duncan

A look at what's happening in Cowichan arts and entertainment

The Zonnis is playing a garden concert at the LuMi Cafe in Honeymoon Bay on Aug. 21. (Event poster)

The Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery is celebrating forests with a new exhibit on now at the Cowichan Valley Arts Council Gallery in the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan.

“‘Forest: Breath of Life’ explores the multi-faceted nature of forests: as home to a vast number of flora and fauna; as a source of beauty, healing and solace to humans; as a source to be harvested; as an ecosystem under threat; and as a source of every breath we take,” said a press release for the exhibit.

Forest: Breath of Life is a juried exhibition featuring works form 27 artists from across British Columbia.

It is on until Aug. 24, and has been brought to the public in cooperation with Sierra Club BC.

•••

The Zonnis are holding a garden concert in Honeymoon Bay at the LuMi Cafe on Aug. 21.

The Zonnis specialize in “completely unique folk music” according to a news release for the event, and the concert is suitable for the whole family.

“Zonnis’s music is a multi-genre blend of originals and covers, with each set being tailored to the specific audience,” the press release says. “They perform and record with a ‘no frills’ philosophy, with only an acoustic guitar and their powerful voices, letting the song shine through on it’s strength of lyrics and melody, tied together by deep, soulful harmonies.

Zonnis has performed more than 350 shows since 2014 including folk clubs, house concerts, music festivals, community gigs, pubs, parties, campgrounds, live spots on college radio stations, and Ecuadorian National TV, according to the release.

“They continually strive to bring their music to new and exciting locations, and prefer to spend their time playing in small towns and the boondocks over the big city bustle,” the release says.

Sounds like they’ll feel right a home in Honeymoon Bay.

The concert runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, and space is limited so get those tickets soon. They are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Lawn seating is available if you want to bring your own blanket or lawn chair. Call in advance to reserve a table (250-466-9507). Buy tickets at https://checkout.square.site/buy/5RVBHAWTLDVKLS5UK2WI4NQG, or in person at the LuMi Cafe.

Food and beverages will be available from the LuMi Cafe during the performance.

•••

The Vancouver Island Symphony’s Marko Paolo Trio are headed to the stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

This is the third in the Island Summer Concert Series being put on by the Symphony, at if features Paolo Bortolussi on flute, Calvin Dyck on violin and Mark Beaty on bass.

They will feature classic music by Haydn, Beethoven, Bach, Brahms and Ibert. They will also get into some more contemporary pieces inspired by classic French and Italian movies including Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Amelie, and music by Nino Rota from The Godfather and La Vita e Bella.

Single tickets to the concert at $49.50. Check out https://www.cowichanpac.ca/event/marco-paolo-trio-vancouver-island-summer-concert-series-3 for more information and to buy tickets.

Cowichan Valley Citizen