Adventures abound with James and the Giant Circus Peach at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

CircusWest brings James and the Giant Circus Peach to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Submitted)

Inspiring acrobatics, energetic aerials and wacky choreography will transform the Chilliwack Cultural Centre into a fantastical world as CircusWest returns to Chilliwack on Nov. 3 with James and the Giant Circus Peach.

Inspired by the surreal world created by Roald Dahl, James and the Giant Circus Peach follows a young boy as he finds his independence and what family is with the help of an eccentric colony of giant bugs.

Come and watch Western Canada’s top young circus talents as they bring Dahl’s dazzling story into reality through the magic of circus acrobatics. Using daring acts of coordination, balance, and flight, James and the cast of enigmatic bugs will embark on a circus journey around the world. Facing surreal challenges, James and his friends will work to escape his troubled past and build a bright new future.

“Marvelous things will start happening to you, fabulous, unbelievable things — and you will never be miserable again in your life,” wrote Roald Dahl in his novel James and the Giant Peach.

Originally starting in 1984, CircusWest is Vancouver’s circus performance arts society. The non-profit charity school provides individuals of all ages the opportunity to explore circus arts in an encouraging and non-competitive environment, helping develop technique and performance skills, passion, confidence, and a sense of community.

James and the Giant Circus Peach is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).