Adults-only invited to sip and swim at Aldergrove water park and pool

Township of Langley hosts second Sip 'n' Dip event of the summer

A night out with swimming, socializing, and a summer sunset will be offered for adults only at the ACUCC’s Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience on the night of Aug. 17. (Submitted photo)

When adults were given the opportunity to enjoy the pools and waterpark at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) all on their own, they took to it like fish to water.

The Township of Langley held its first Sip ‘n’ Dip evening at ACUCC on July 20. More than 120 people attended, and organizers were thrilled with the response.

“It was a really fun night and a great chance for grown-ups to have some time at the centre on their own,” said ACUCC recreation centre supervisor Nikole Longhi.

“Normally, the little ones get the run of the place, but this was the adults’ turn. We had a lot of great feedback about the event and lots of buzz around people wanting to attend the next one.”

In partnership with Trading Post Brewing, the next Sip ‘n’ Dip will be held Saturday, August 17, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the ACUCC (27032 Fraser Hwy.).

During the evening, adult-only enjoyment will be offered throughout the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, with grown-ups invited to explore the water slides, tubing channel, wave pool, and the pools and hot tub within the Pacific Area region.

Refreshments can be purchased on site from Trading Post, in addition to food and beverages from Triple O’s.

Adults aged 19 and older can call or visit any Township of Langley community, recreation, or cultural centre to register for Sip ‘n’ Dip in advance.

Drop-ins will also be welcomed.

For more information, contact Nikole Longhi through email at nlonghi@tol.ca or by phone at 604-857-4294.