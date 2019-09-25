Adults invited to play and make friends at Penticton Playdate

If you’re new to Penticton and looking to make friends, why not go with the tried and true method of attending a playdate?

Inspire Circus and Hive Counselling and Consultancy are hosting their second Playdate event for adults at Craft Corner Kitchen on Sept. 28 from 8 to 10 p.m. The carnival-themed event, for those 19 years and older, is a chance for attendees to meet new people and have fun at the various game stations.

“Making adult friends is hard, especially when moving to a new community. The first Playdate was inspired by Poe Liberado’s (Inspire Circus & Hive) move to Penticton in an effort to make new friends,” it states a news release for the event.

“Adulting gets in the way of play,” said Liberado, a psychotherapist at Hive, who will be co-hosting the event. “Which makes lighthearted connections as an adult very special.”

Liberado will be joined by Penticton-native Bryce Beckett, a circus performer and sports coach with Inspire Circus.

“Shared activity removes the pressure to always know the right thing to say,” said Beckett. “Play allows for a lightness that lets us take ourselves less seriously.”

Attendees will participate in five-minute rounds of games at each station with a potential new friend. Activity stations include: blanket fort, dress up corner, pictionary, charades, Jenga, finger painting, frog toss, ring toss and bean bag toss. At the end of the event, you can decide if you’d like to share your contact information to continue your new-found friendship.

Tickets sold out for the first Playdate event, so it is highly recommended that you purchase yours in advance. Tickets are $15 each and are available at Craft Corner Kitchen at 557 Main St., or online at www.inspirecircus.com.

