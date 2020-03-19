Admiring the ‘Art of Adornment’

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture and VISAC Gallery were thrilled by the support and all those who participated in the Art of Adornment Gala and Awards Ceremony held on March 7 in the Rossland Miners’ Hall.
“It was a huge success of a sold out show celebrating wearable art by talented West Kootenay artists and International Women’s Day,” VISAC director Kristin Renn said.
“It was the first of its kind and the Rossland Arts Council hopes to make it an even better one in 2022, as the hope is to make it a bi-annual event.”
All the entries of more than 30 works of wearable art in the categories of Accessory and Ensembles are on exhibition at the VISAC Gallery until April 3.
Due to coronavirus shutdowns, however, the gallery is closed indefinitely. More photos of the artwork and the artist’s words can be seen on the VISAC’s Facebook page.
Award winners:
– Sponsored by the Trail & Rossland YAN
Youth Award 1st place: Feral, by Amilia Mcgill
Youth Award 2nd place: Tenacious, by Ava David
– Sponsored by Revival Boutique
KootenayFem Award: Uterine Threats, by Becca Musso
– Sponsored by the LCCDTS Sustainability Committee
Eco Award 2nd place: The Catch, by Shauna Davis
Eco Award 1st place: All That Glitters is Not…, by Romany Watt
– Sponsored by Rossland Council for Arts and Culture
Accessories 2nd place: Ruffled, by Sheryl Caldwell
Accessories 1st place: Had Worn Them About The Same, Amanda Imsland
– Sponsored by VISAC Gallery
Ensembles 2nd place: Winter’s Drifter, by Sarah Elizabeth
Ensembles 1st place: Revealing the Layers, by Theshini Naicker
– Sponsored by CKCA Grant
Overall Best in Show: That’s Right!, by Amanda Imsland