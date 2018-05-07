Adage’s presentation of Beauty and The Beast Jr. delights huge crowds

With great singing, lots of dance numbers, and effective sets, the show had everything going for it

Belle is an unusual girl, say the folks of her provincial town. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Everyone went home delighted after the final performance of Adagé Studio’s presentation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. at the Cowichan Theatre last weekend.

From the opening chorus to the finale, the big crowds and the performers had a great time with this famous, fabulous show. All the beloved characters were there, from Belle (Alora Killam) and her Beast (Dalin Koons) to Gaston (Connor Lachmanec), the denizens of the castle, and the townsfolk who don’t understand Belle or her inventor father, Maurice, at all.

The presentation, which mixed solid sets with screen projections to great effect, also included many effective dance numbers, too, choreographed by Olivia Boudreau and Lisa Rittenhouse.