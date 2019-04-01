Adage brings famous Disney show, Aladdin Jr. to Duncan April 12-13

Famous characters, songs in this youth version of the famous musical

See Sam Mellemstrand and Alora Killam in Adagé Studio’s presentation of the musical, Aladdin Jr. (Submitted)

Join Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, the Genie, Jasmine, and everyone else in Adagé Studio’s presentation of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

This famous Disney show has won many, many fans, and this version is specially adapted for a youth cast. Music is by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin.

At the start, Genie and the Agrabahns welcome us to Agrabah, introducing Aladdin and his penniless pals, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim; Princess Jasmine and her doting father, the Sultan; and the evil Jafar and Iago.

Aladdin and his friends are poor, while the royals are, well, royals, and politics is in the air. And Princess Jasmine is not happy with the husband chosen for her; she wants to see more of life.

Enter the magic lamp and the Genie, and events start to take strange paths.

There’s plenty of fun, and lots of great music in this wonderful adaptation of a popular animated film and hit Broadway show, filled with magic and thrills the whole family will enjoy.

You’ll want to look around for a flying carpet to join the excitement.

Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. on April 12, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Adult seats cost $24 each, with children getting in for $15. Get tickets at https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent2122.html