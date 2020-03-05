Acrylics exhibition captures coastal landscapes

A new show at Marine Drive’s Art Couture Gallery highlights the evocative west-coast landscapes of White Rock artist Bi Yuan Cheng. A reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (March 7) will give the public an opportunity to view his acrylic-on-canvas pieces and meet the artist in person, along with gallery owner Jenny Xu.

Since coming to the west coast a decade ago, his work has achieved a stylistic looseness of simplified shapes that evoke the essence of rocky crags and boats moored by misty, tree-lined shores, as well as capturing the quality of coastal sunlight breaking through cloudy skies.

Born in Jinan, China, Cheng was an award-winning sculptor, muralist and designer of city squares before emigrating to Canada in the early 1990s with his wife and daughter. He opened his own studio in Edmonton, Alberta in 1992 and later lived in Richmond before moving to White Rock.

The exhibit continues to March 15 at the gallery, located at 14819 Marine Drive.

For more information, call 604-385-2827 or visit artcouture.ca

Peace Arch News