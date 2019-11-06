Accolades added to Fraser Valley Music Awards in Chilliwack

Lifetime achievement award, fan vote will make an appearance at this year's awards in Chilliwack

There are a couple of new accolades being added to the 2019 Fraser Valley Music Awards which will be taking place in Chilliwack on Nov. 21.

The awards, administered by CIVL, the University of the Fraser Valley’s radio station, now include a Fan Vote to allow the public to get involved, as well as the first ever presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Having Chilliwack host this years Fraser Valley Music Awards is a huge win for the city. I have always been a big fan of CIVL radio, in particular their commitment to support and promote local independent musicians,” says councillor Jason Lum, who first proposed the awards come to Chilliwack.

The Fan Vote is open until Nov. 17 and can be found at CIVL.ca. One lucky voter will receive a pair of tickets to the awards which will be taking place at Corky’s Irish Pub (must be 19 or older with valid ID to attend).

The first ever Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of the iconic Canadian band Trooper, Brian Smith.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate musical talent from throughout the region in a wide variety of categories covering everything from staples like rock, folk, country, blues and jazz to hip hop, electronic, experimental, punk and metal.

In addition, special awards are bestowed for outstanding works in the First Nations and LGBTQ communities.

Tickets to the awards are $10 and available in person at Corky’s, or online at civl.ca.

