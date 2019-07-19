Acclaimed sopranos to perform at Vernon Proms

Nancy Argenta and Ingrid Attrott will also provide a vocal masterclass in Vernon

Two world-acclaimed sopranos will make one concert appearance in Vernon on July 28 as part of Proms.

Nancy Argenta and Ingrid Attrott will perform at Trinity United Church at 7 p.m., accompanied by Robert Holliston on piano.

According to a release, the concert will span three centuries of vocal music, with a mix of solos and duets, and end with a set of English folksongs.

Argenta is an award-winning recording artist and has appeared at many leading festivals, including Aix-en-Provence, Salzburg, Mostly Mozart and the BBC Proms.

Attrot has been hailed as “a singer with uncommon theatrical sensibility and musical intelligence,” and has appeared with major orchestras and opera companies in Europe and North America. She is currently the head of the voice department at the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

“Any major world classical festival would be proud to land them,” said Proms founding and artistic director Natalia Polchenko. “They are truly a Canadian treasure.”

In addition to this concert, Argenta and Attrott will give a pre-concert talk starting at 6:15 p.m., and a masterclass for local singers the day before the concert, on July 27.

The vocal masterclass will take place at the All Saints Church, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is open to the public by donation.

As an accompanist and chamber player, Holliston has performed throughout Canada and the U.S., England and New Zealand. He is currently Head of Keyboard at the Victoria Conservatory of Music, where he also teaches piano and music history, and acts as vocal coach.

Tickets are $30/$35 and can be purchased at ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.

