Acclaimed organist Michael Bloss performs at St. John’s Cobble Hill on Oct. 28

The parish church of St. John the Baptist in Cobble Hill will be the site for an exciting musical event Oct. 28.

The parish church of St. John the Baptist in Cobble Hill will be the site for an exciting musical event Oct. 28.

At the 10 a.m. worship service the new Allen organ will be dedicated and at 2:30 p.m. on the same day, an inaugural recital entitled Organ Extravaganza, will take place.

There is great excitement within the parish about the arrival of the organ.

While not a new instrument — it was originally purchased and used by Cadboro Bay United Church in Victoria — it is newly installed at St. John’s, with the hope that it will be played for many years to come. The organ has three manuals, or keyboards, plus a full 32 note pedal board. With 43 stops, it is well suited for organ music from all historic backgrounds and national/regional musical styles. But its real job is to support the music found in regular and special worship services.

The guest artist for the celebration is internationally known organist Michael Bloss.

In an enviable career of touring, performing and recording throughout the world, he was the first Canadian to be awarded the designation of Preisträger at the International Bach Competition in Leipzig, Germany playing in Bach’s own church.

Currently, he leads the parish and diocesan music at Christ’s Church Cathedral, Hamilton, following work at two big churches in Toronto. He also serves as a CRJ 100/200 captain at Air Canada Express flying to a variety of U.S. destinations.

This concert is the first in a new musical series, Music from St. John’s presented by the Cobble Hill parish. The second concert, on Feb. 3, 2019, will be A New Day, the inaugural concert of Victoria’s Arion Male Choir. Future concerts and dates will be announced as information becomes available.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, and $10 for children 12 and under. Get them at Vines to Wines, Mill Bay, Volume One Bookstore, Duncan, the church office, and at the door.