Acclaimed duo brings Celtic/Scandinavian musical hybrid to Qualicum Beach

Elise Boeur, left, and Adam Iredale-Gray, right, both members of the neo-folk group ‘Aerialists,’ will perform for the Oceanside Folk Roots Club at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Core members of the Juno nominated neo-folk group Aerialists will perform their exciting and extraordinary blend of Celtic and Scandinavian music for the Oceanside Folk Roots Club at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall.

The show takes place on Friday, Aug. 20.

The duo of Elise Boeur and Adam Iredale-Gray met while studying at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts.

That meeting led to the formation of the group, that has been described as ‘accomplished musicians, brimming with energy’ and ‘a veritable (prog-trad) folk super group.’

Their music has been called wild, beautiful and intoxicating.

Boeur often plays the traditional Norwegian Hardanger fiddle, an eight-stringed instrument whose haunting and mournful tone can capture the sound of an Irish reel, or the image of a Norwegian fjord with equal aplomb.

Tickets are $25. To reserve, call 403-608-7280, or email micksherlock58@gmail.com.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

