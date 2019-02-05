AC/DC tribute rocks Okanagan

Bonfire, an AC/DC tribute band, rocked the roof off the Performing Arts Centre Friday night. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The Okanagan was on fire as the iconic sounds of AC/DC rocked the valley over the weekend.

Bonfire, a tribute band out of LA, played Vernon Friday night and Kelowna Sunday.

See: AC/DC tribute ready to rock Okanagan

The Penticton performance scheduled for Saturday was cancelled.

“Yes, there was a show scheduled for the 2nd in Penticton. (Not yet sure what happened yet … but) certainly NOT by our choice, this show has been cancelled,” the band states on its Facebook page. “Please contact the venue if you already purchased tickets. We are extremely sorry for this inconvenience…we hope you won’t hold it against us.

“We LOVE playing up there.”

