Abby Flats Vocal Jazz Ensemble performs at House of James

Award-winning singers and rhythm section in concert on Saturday, Jan. 25

The Abby Flats Vocal Jazz Ensemble performs Saturday, Jan. 25 at House of James in Abbotsford.

The Abby Flats Vocal Jazz Ensemble from Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts (Sumas campus) performs at the House of James (2743 Emerson St.) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

The ensemble has developed a reputation in Abbotsford and abroad for performing and entertaining at a high level.

Members range in age from 14 to 17 years, and have been a part of a developing, growing and award-winning music program.

The ensemble includes 12 singers accompanied by a rhythm section with horns, woodwinds, guitar, bass, piano and drums.

Their repertoire includes Route 66, Wonderful World, When the Saints Go Marching In and other recognizable standards.

RELATED: Crystal Hicks and Horizon perform at House of James

During this past year, the big band ensemble received eight individual achievement awards at the Surrey School District International Jazz Festival.

In 2018, the Vocal Jazz Ensemble was awarded the Top Junior/Senior Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

In April 2019, the ensemble travelled to New Orleans, Louisiana for the second time in three years. They performed 10 times throughout the French Quarter and attended the French Quarter Jazz Festival.

Performing as many as 30 concerts per year, the ensemble has appeared at Abbotsford events such as the Salton Bridge grand opening, the mayor’s annual breakfast, Run for Water and their annual spring jazz gala.

Admission for the concert at House of James is a suggested $10 donation at the door, with the proceeds going towards their spring concert expenses.

Visit houseofjames.com for more information.