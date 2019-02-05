Abby Flats Ensemble performs at House of James

The Abby Flats Big Band Ensemble performs Thursday, Feb. 7 at the House of James, starting at 7 p.m.

The band consists of students from Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts (ASIA) Sumas.

The group has developed a reputation in Abbotsford and abroad for performing at a high level.

The ensemble members range in age from 14 to 17 years and have been a part of a developing and growing music program.

Over the past two years, the ensemble travelled to New Orleans, Louisiana where they toured for 10 days.

During that time, they attended the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and performed 10 times – most notably in Jackson Square, on the Capital One stage near the Mississippi River, in the National Historical Jazz Museum, and at Mardi Gras World.

The group presents as many as 20 to 30 concerts per year, and has performed at local community events such as the Canucks Place Christmas event as well as hosting their annual Jazz Gala Fundraiser.

In April of this year, the ensemble will return to New Orleans to perform within the city and French Quarter during the French Quarter Jazz Festival.

At ASIA, the students are challenged to strive towards excellence and to use the arts, such as music, as a vehicle through which they can be role models and leaders among their peers.

The group members see themselves as musical ambassadors for Canada, B.C. and Abbotsford, as well as for youth. They hope to leave audiences with a sense that there is a reason to be hopeful about the future of today’s youth.

The concert will feature vocal and instrumental numbers.

Admission is by donation with the money going towards their spring tour.

Visit houseofjames.com for more information.