Abbotsford youth worker co-authors children’s book about anxiety

Iona Snair of Abbotsford has co-authored a children’s book about anxiety.

An Abbotsford youth work educator has joined forces with award-winning Canadian author Tim Huff to tackle the topic of anxiety.

Iona Snair and Huff have written a children’s book and parent/teacher resource from Castle Quay Books titled “Am I Safe? Exploring Fear and Anxiety with Children.”

The book offers parents, grandparents, and teacher a jumping-off point for exploring the topics of fear and anxiety alongside the children in their care.

The book follows the pattern of four previous successful award-winning titles by Huff in a series called The Children’s Compassion Series.

The children’s story, with its engaging illustrations, is followed by a discussion and activity guide to start the conversation about the fears children carry.

It provides children with tools to manage their own difficult emotions, the courage to stand against fear’s “bullying” power, and empathy for their friends and classmates who may be struggling.

For the past 30 years, Snair has been involved in the lives of vulnerable young people and the adults who care about them.

She was the city of Abbotsford’s first youth services coordinator for the Abbotsford Youth Commission.

She has served as a drop-in centre director, foster parent, probation counsellor, and college instructor – always focusing her efforts on creating pathways for marginalized young people to find belonging and hope.

Huff, born and raised in Toronto, has been in full-time frontline social justice work for over 30 years – serving, learning, and teaching across North America and around the world.

He is a sought-after national speaker in addition to a best-selling author of books for adults and an award-winning author-illustrator of children’s books.

The book will be launched in Abbotsford on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Reach Gallery Museum (32388 Veterans Way).

Am I Safe? Exploring Fear and Anxiety with Children is available at most bookstores, through Parasource Marketing and Distribution Canada or the Castle Quay Books website.