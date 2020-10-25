Abbotsford woman writes children’s book about acceptance

Giana Randhawa says there's too much pressure to fit into gender roles

Giana Randhawa of Abbotsford has written and published a children’s book titled My Favourite Colour is Pink. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford resident who wrote a children’s book for her sociology class at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) has now had that book self-published.

The book by Giana Randhawa, 24, is titled My Favourite Colour is Pink.

The story is about a boy who loves the colour pink and is determined to wear his pink costume on Halloween, even though his friends and family disagree with his choice.

Randhawa, a UFV psychology/sociology graduate, said she wrote the book because she believes there is so much pressure in society for people to fit into gender roles, starting as children.

RELATED: Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

“Kids learn from a very young age – through toys, books, television shows, and movies – that girls play with dolls, wear dresses, and like the colour pink. Boys play with cars and like blue,” she said.

“I wrote this book so that kids know that it is OK to break these norms. Every child should feel loved and accepted for who they are, regardless of their interests.”

Randhawa said she took inspiration from Diane Naugler’s Wearing Pink as a Stand Against Bullying: Why We Need to Say More.

She said she believes the Pink Shirt Day campaign is a good start to take a stand against bullying, but “gendered and sexual stereotypes of true masculinity” need to be de-normalized too.

“This story embodies the longing for acceptance of children who do not fit the gender roles society places on them, the negative impacts of bullying, and the importance of friendship,” she said.

The book’s illustrations and cover art were hand-drawn by Randhawa’s brother, Jivan.

My Favourite Colour is Pink is available on Amazon.

RELATED: In their words: Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

Abbotsford News