Abbotsford winery does Christmas Dickens-style

Ripples Winery holds Dickens Festival and Christmas Market on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Ripples Winery and New Age Distilling in Abbotsford is celebrating Dickens-style on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford winery is doing Christmas Dickens-style this weekend.

Ripples Winery and New Wave Distilling at 3387 Tolmie Rd. holds its Dickens Days Festival and Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The event goes back in time, complete with period dress and decor.

Dozens of local vendors will be peddling their wares in a Christmas-tree-filled space.

There will be lots of activities, eats and treats, mulled wine and hot chocolate, carollers, fiddlers and story readings.

The event also includes wine and spirit tastings, music, lights and all the charm of a vintage family Christmas celebration.

Fire barrels will be outside for roasting and warming, and food will be available.