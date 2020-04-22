Abbotsford UFV student releases first of three thriller novels

Jay Lang's first book, Hush, to be followed by two more this year

Jay Lang has released her first thriller novel, Hush, which will be followed by two more this year.

A local author recently had her first thriller novel released of three that have been published this year.

Janice (Jay) Lang, who is originally from the Comox Valley, is currently a student in the bachelor of arts program at University of the Fraser Valley. All of her novels are set in and around the Lower Mainland and the West Coast and include LGBTQ characters.

Her three novels have been published by Books We Love in Calgary.

The first, Hush, was released in February and surrounds a family drama on a “beautiful little island.”

Hush tells the story of Jade Banks, who thinks she has finally found happiness with a home and a good woman, Annie, by her side.

But that all changes when her father dies and leaves her brother, Denny, in charge of the family fortune.

Lang’s second book, Shatter, will be released in July, and the third, Shiver, comes out in September.

Lang said she does a lot of research to make her books authentic, and has been fortunate to have the Abbotsford Police Department and Matsqui Institution provide her with valuable information.

She said she has also had great support from local businesses. Hush is being carried by The Bookman in Chilliwack, Coles in Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, and the UFV bookstore.

Her books are also available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Chapters Indigo under her pen name, Jay Lang.

