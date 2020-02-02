Abbotsford singer releases new EP with short film

Abbotsford singer-songwriter Ben Cottrill has released a new EP, which includes a short film that premieres Monday, Feb. 3 on YouTube. Photo by Adam Nickel

An Abbotsford singer-songwriter has released his third EP.

Ben Cottrill’s “Velvet Regrets Vol. 1” features four new songs, each with a video which come together as a short film about isolation, heartbreak and addiction.

The whole film premieres Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. on YouTube (search “Velvet Regrets Full Film“) as an online event where friends and fans can join in a live chat while watching.

The film was shot in locations throughout Abbotsford and all the way to Vancouver in a single-shot style.

Cottrill competed almost a year ago on the CTV music series The Launch, where he vied for a chance to record an original song under the mentorship of Vancouver legend Bryan Adams, Quebec pop star Marie Mai, and Scott Borchetta, the music industry icon who discovered Taylor Swift.

Cottrill did not win, but he described the experience as a “brilliant foray into the mainstream music and media business.”

He said working with the show mentors was an honour and “simply a pleasure.”

Cottrill, who plays multiple instruments, has many years of busking, touring and songwriting under his belt.

His first break came with a spot in the Canada’s Walk of Fame Emerging Artists’ Program in 2015, when he was named among seven winners selected from 300 submissions.

He also earned a Fraser Valley Music Award nomination in 2017.

Locally, he has performed at venues that include the Jam in Jubilee concert series and Field House Brewing.

Cottrill’s second EP, Spice-Box, was released last summer.

His new EP is available on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music. Visit bencottrillmusic.com for more information.

RELATED: Abbotsford singer-songwriter releases second EP