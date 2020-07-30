Abbotsford singer lends her voice to Easter Seals camp-out event

Abbotsford country singer Cambree Lovesy participates in the one-hour online Easter Seals Great BC Camp Out on Aug. 1. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford country singer and songwriter Cambree Lovesy is lending her voice to an online event on Saturday, Aug. 1 that is being hosted by Easter Seals BC.

Easter Seals Great BC Camp Out – presented by Scotiabank in partnership with the BC Camps Association – is a one-day camping-at-home experience with free family activities and an online campfire stories-and-songs finale.

The one-hour event will be streamed on the Easter Seals YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m. She joins B.C. storytellers Abegael Fisher-Lang along of North Vancouver and Vancouver storyteller Naomi Steinberg.

Lovesy, 21, has quickly earned a spot in the Canadian country music scene. Her debut album, Kiss My Boots, combines old-school country with a modern appeal, and her authentic songwriting connects with her audience.

Lovesy has showcased her talent at multiple major events, including the CN Grey Cup in Edmonton and the Local Nashville.

“I am so excited to be of this wonderful event,” Lovesy said. “Easter Seals is a great cause and they have been able to coordinate a major event that is able to provide a stage to showcase B.C. talent while keeping families safe.”

For over 50 years, Easter Seals has been providing camp experiences to children, youth and adults with diverse abilities.

“We do camps well,” says Lisa Beck, president and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon. “We recognized that many families are also staying home to keep their families safe, so through the support of a great family of sponsors, we are pitching in together and giving B.C. families a sample of our amazing camp experience.”

Emmett, a four-year Easter Seals Camp veteran who lives in Abbotsford, is currently participating in Camps @ Home, a virtual version of the Easter Seals camps where campers are able to log in alongside their peers, and a trained counsellor leads the campers through engaged virtual programming.

“Emmett has been participating in the Games Theme week and just loving every minute,” says his mom, Paula.

“We are so impressed with how Easter Seals has managed to translate the magic of in-person camp to this virtual format. The amazing staff and camp counsellors have gone over and above to ensure all the campers engaged and entertained. It’s been so much fun and we’re so happy to have been a part of it.”

Visit eastersealsbc.ca/campout/ for more information or to participate in the Great BC Camp Out.

