Abbotsford Senior Secondary theatre students present Cagebirds

The cast of Abbotsford Senior Secondary’s production of Cagebirds, with drama teacher Shannon Parker-Bruno (far left), will perform next week. Submitted

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School presents its dinner theatre production of Cagebirds by David Campton on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23.

In the play, six women live in a locked room, each absorbed in her own petty interest and in placating the “Mistress” who takes care of them.

Then a “Wild One” is thrust in among them. She talks of breaking out of the room to find freedom. She troubles the others who remain secure in their cages, and they all join against her in the shattering conclusion.

Theatre teacher Shannon Parker-Bruno said she chose Cagebirds because of the larger metaphor about societal “cages,” and she wanted to dig into some of these bigger ideas with the students.

She said the inspiration for set and costumes is a steampunk circus and there will be short movement interludes throughout, which were inspired by the major themes the cast worked together to break down: fear, intimidation and chaos.

The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6:45 p.m. each night at the school.

Dinner theatre tickets are $25, and tickets for only the play are $7. They are available at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.