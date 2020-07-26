Abbotsford school creates online version of Mary Poppins Jr.

The North Poplar campus of Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts has created an online version of the musical Mary Poppins Jr. The school had originally planned to stage the live production in April. (Screenshot from video)

The Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts (ASIA) at North Poplar has moved its planned musical production to a virtual format.

The school’s production of Mary Poppins Jr. was originally slated to be staged on April 23 and 24 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the school’s teachers volunteered to transform the play to an online platform. Students created costumes from what they had available to them and submitted videos from home.

The teachers then pieced the production together over many hours, and it has now been posted to YouTube.

