Abbotsford Photo Arts Club holds show in Mission

Exhibit runs June 18 to July 6 at The Rock Family Gallery

Morning Marsh Mist by Andrea Chapman is among the works that will be part of the Abbotsford Photo Arts Club’s exhibition in Mission, starting Tuesday, June 18.

A new show by the Abbotsford Photo Arts Club opens Tuesday, June 18 in Mission.

The exhibit, titled Impressions Through the Lens, runs until July 6 at The Rock Family Gallery, 33529 First Ave. A reception will be held Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The show features the talents of local photographers, and offers a fresh visual experience of local scenes, creative compositions, and unexpected views.

From architecture to abstracts, from wildlife to wildly imaginative perspectives, this collection encompasses the works of many passionate photographers. Creative thinkers, these artists are deeply engaged with both local surroundings and the broader world.

They have captured images that unlock the viewer’s imagination, allowing them to find the stories within the photographs.

The unique combination of a camera lens and each photographer’s intuitive eye brings their artistic vision to life.

Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday.

Visit missionartscouncil.ca or apac.bc.ca for more information.

