Abbotsford opera singer to perform in Vancouver production

An Abbotsford singer will take centre stage in an international opera production.

Mezzo-soprano Lauren Solomon will perform Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23 in Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi with Vancouver’s Opera Mariposa.

She is part of an ensemble cast uniting from across three continents.

Solomon appears in the role of Zita, and will also perform as a principal soloist in the Italian songs and scenes preceding the opera.

Solomon has been a prolific performer on Lower Mainland stages, appearing with companies such as Vancouver Opera, Burnaby Lyric Opera, ViVace and DragonDiva Operatic Theatre.

She has also travelled further afield, performing on stages from Alberta to Ontario to the Czech Republic.

Solomon previously sang the role of Zita with the Vancouver Academy Opera Studio.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this international production,” says Solomon, a graduate of Yale Secondary who teaches voice in Abbotsford when she isn’t performing.

“Gianni Schicchi is such a great show, with catchy music and over-the-top characters. Zita is an imposing grande dame who rules her family with an iron fist, and will stop at nothing to get her way. She’s a great character to dive into, especially when I get to play off of this terrific cast.”

Mariposa artistic director Jacqueline Ko says that Solomon was a perfect fit for the role of Zita.

“During auditions, we heard amazing singers from all around the globe, from Italy to Israel to Istanbul. Lauren was a standout, not just because she has the ideal voice for the role, but because of her incredible stage presence,” Ko said.

“Gianni Schicchi is jam-packed full of ridiculous antics, and Lauren is drop-dead funny. It’s no wonder she’s been cast as Zita before, and we’re thrilled that she’s bringing her experience to our production.”

In addition to the role of Zita, Solomon will perform music from The Marriage of Figaro, Orfeo ed Euridice and La traviata during the Italian scenes in Mariposa’s production.

She has also been invited to become a member of Opera Mariposa’s Repertory Concert Artist Program, which presents commissioned concerts year-round throughout the Lower Mainland.