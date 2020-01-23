Abbotsford mom and daughters involved in Surrey theatre production

Busswood family carries on the legacy left by dad Mike, who died in 2018

Abbotsford residents (from top) Kaitlyn, Samantha and Cathe Busswood are heavily involved in a Surrey play that opens on Thursday, Jan. 23.

An Abbotsford mom and her two daughters are heavily involved in a Surrey play that opens on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Cathe Busswood and daughters Samantha and Kaitlyn are carrying on a family tradition that began many years ago.

Cathe and her husband Mike were in shows together before their kids were born.

Later, the daughters joined their parents on stage, cementing a love for the theatre that carried into their adult years.

Mike won many awards for his acting, producing and directing, and was president of Surrey Little Theatre for several years before passing away from heart disease on July 28, 2018.

Samantha and Kaitlyn took a break from theatre at that time, but Cathe pressed on, finishing the show – Harvey – that Mike was supposed to direct in White Rock.

That was Cathe’s directorial debut, and the show won several awards. This summer, she will direct Surrey Little Theatre’s summer show, The Perfect Wedding.

But, first, the trio are busy with the company’s production of The Late Christopher Bean.

Samantha and Kaitlyn are producing the show and have taken on several roles, while Cathe is involved in the set-building and construction.

“We have loved the opportunity to return to the theatre as a family, joining forces with Dad’s voice in our heads, helping guide us into making the best show possible,” Kaitlyn says.

The show runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Jan. 23 to Feb. 22 at Surrey Little Theatre, 7027 184th St.

Tickets are $20 and are available at surreylittletheatre.com.