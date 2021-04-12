Abbotsford Gogos invite guests to virtual concert to support African grandmothers

The Abbotsford Gogos are inviting local residents to watch a virtual concert in support of African grandmothers. The concert first airs on April 15. (Photo: Abbotsford Gogos Facebook page)

The Abbotsford Gogos are inviting local residents to attend a free virtual concert to support their African counterparts.

The 90-minute event, Together in Concert: In Solidarity with African Grandmothers, will feature music, dance, storytelling and drumming by artists from across Canada.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated and with all the proceeds going to the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation (SLF).

The concert first airs April 15, starting at 4:30 p.m., and will be available for viewing for the next 72 hours. Registration is required. To register or donate, visit cdngrandmothers.com.

The SLF is a non-governmental organization that supports community-based organizations working on the front line of the AIDS pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa.

Its Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign started in 2006 in response to the crisis faced by African grandmothers as they struggled to raise millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS. With COVID-19, they are now facing two pandemics.

The Abbotsford Gogos have been long-time supporters of the campaign through many and various endeavours.

